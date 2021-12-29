3 Defensive players to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl

It’s officially gameday for the Valero Alamo Bowl where Oklahoma puts a wrap on its 2021 season against the Oregon Ducks at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Oklahoma’s defense will be led by inside linebackers coach Brian Odom who is off to join Lincoln Riley and coach the same position at USC in 2022. Odom will be serving as a defensive play-caller for the first time in this game against the Ducks.

Odom knows the Sooners are set to face a talented Oregon team.

“I think that Oregon is going to be a tremendous challenge for us on the defensive side of the ball. I’ve always had a lot of great respect for the offense at Oregon and how they do things and how they’ve done it in the past. I faced them multiple years when I worked in the Pac-12 Conference. Obviously a tremendous amount of respect for the University of Oregon football team, and I know a lot of those coaches personally, and they all do a great job. We’ve got our work cut out for us on game day,” Odom said.

Four defensive starters opted out of this game against Oregon: linebacker Brian Asamoah, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

Let’s take a look at three players that will be key against the Ducks.

Senior linebacker DaShaun White

With Asamoah out of the equation, that opens the door for junior linebacker David Ugwoegbu and freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman to have larger roles. It also means that senior linebacker DaShaun White needs his best in what could be his final game with OU.

The North Richland Hills, Texas, product is third on the Sooners with 60 tackles on the season, including five tackles for loss.

As one of Oklahoma’s team leaders and a senior, White described what the last several weeks have been like with Riley leaving, interim head coach Bob Stoops stepping in and Brent Venables being named OU’s new head coach.

“I don’t know if any of the last few months having normal, but I would say for me it’s really just been about enjoying the moment, embracing all the opportunities I have with my teammates, the coaches. Just spending a lot of time with them on and off the field. It’s as simple as that to me.

“Just trying to make the best of every situation with this team, and we’ve got one last one to go after, and that’s the one we’re focused on, and honestly just can’t wait to be able to go out there and hit the field with these guys,” White said.

Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes

Oklahoma will be missing its top three tackles for loss and sack producers with Bonitto, Thomas and Winfrey opting out.

It’s a great opportunity for sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes who has a chance in this game to showcase what his future might look like at Oklahoma.

“It’s been great. This whole transition has been kind of smooth. I think guys have taken to me well, and this is — we all have one common goal, and that’s to win, wanting to make plays, to be the guys that we came here to be. You don’t come to Oklahoma to not be a dude; you know what I mean? I think it’s been great. It’s been an easy transition. We’re having fun,” Grimes said.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond

In just seven games this season, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond registered seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Redmond has starred for OU in the past.

During 2019, Redmond led Oklahoma with 6.5 sacks and finished finished third on the team with 11 tackles for loss. This will be the first time in his career where he’s the opposing team’s primary focus in pass protection, though.

Oklahoma had Ronnie Perkins in 2019, Redmond opted out of the 2020 season and Bonitto and Thomas were the Sooners’ primary pass rushers this season.

It’s go time for Redmond to show that he can still be productive when he’s the opponents’ focal point in pass protection.

