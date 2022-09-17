3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson rolls into Week 3 still undefeated but not without some adversity.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to slowly gain confidence over the course of last weeks victory over Furman, but the Tigers defense struggled to contain the Paladin’s offense led by quarterback Tyler Huff.

Wes Goodwin’s defense will need to be on high alert both for the run game and the passing game as first-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie brings a new air-raid style offense to the Bulldogs this fall.

Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Louisiana Tech.

Contain the run game

Amongst Clemson’s defensive struggles last week was the inability to contain the run game. Though the Tigers limited Furman to just 125 yards rushing, the Paladins were still able to efficiently move the ball down field and into prime field goal position, which accounted for six of their twelve total points scored. Clemson’s defensive line will need to put together tight coverage up front as well as clutch defensive stops early on in order to see success against a very mobile Louisiana Tech offense.

Make adjustments downfield

The Bulldogs bring an air raid style of offense that will challenge the Tigers backfield in Saturday’s matchup. In Louisiana State’s win last weekend over Steven F. Austin, the Bulldog’s had seven different receivers with at least one reception for a combined 216 yards receiving. Clemson’s defense will need to make adjustments early in order to keep the Bulldog’s passing to a minimum and out of the end zone.

Show up ready to play

The Tigers have all the talent and depth they need to put together a dominant performance on Saturday, but it will all come down to the mentality they bring to the field come game time. It’s no secret that Clemson’s defense did not play to their standard last week, which was acknowledged by head coach Dabo Swinney earlier this week, who did not name a defensive player of the game vs. Furman. It’s also been a tough week for the Clemson family with the passing of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s younger sister on Thursday. Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the ACC Network earlier today and expressed his hope that today’s game would bring some joy to both a family and a fan-base in the midst of a heartbreaking loss.

“It’s been a tough week, a heavy week,” Swinney said. “But you know, it’s also given us an opportunity to have some real conversations. These are young people and this is a tough moment, and they’re all sharing in the pain with the Bresee family. But hopefully we can play in a way Saturday night that will bring them a little bit of joy in that moment. I don’t know if they’ll be watching. So, the biggest thing we need to do is stay focused on the task at hand and what we’re trying to do, and I think that’ll put a smile on Bryan’s face for sure.”

