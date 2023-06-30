3 deep sleeper prospects to make the Steelers roster

In just a few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off training camp with just a few roster spots up for grabs. Here are three deep sleeper options we think have a real shot to make the roster.

WR Jordan Byrd

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh doesn’t have much space on the wide receiver depth chart but there is always space for an elite return specialist. You can’t ignore the importance of special teams. Jordan Byrd is an explosive return man and would be a bargain as a difference maker.

CB Madre Harper

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The top of the Steelers cornerback depth chart is locked in. But no team can ever have enough quality cornerbacks. the bottom of the depth chart is going to be a competition between guys like James Pierre, Madre Harper and Chris Wilcox. Personally, I think Harper’s tools and size fit perfectly with the Steelers man-heavy scheme.

RB Alfonzo Graham

The Steelers have an exceptional tandem at the top of the running back depth with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Both guys are power backs with speed so we want to see Alfonzo Graham round out the depth chart as a smaller back who is more about vision and agility.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire