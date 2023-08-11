3 Cowboys to watch closely in preseason opener vs Jaguars

Preseason action hasn’t been the place for the Cowboys to prepare their starters for the regular season since Mike McCarthy arrived, Rather it’s used to evaluate the bottom of the roster to find the 53 guys they want on it. Dallas is unlikely to play stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, or Micah Parsons much across the three-game slate, but especially on Saturday against Jacksonville.

Instead, Cowboys coaches are trying to figure out are who are going to be the running backs behind Tony Pollard, the fifth and sixth receivers, the fifth linebacker, and the defensive backs spots from eight on up.

A key to those battles could come down to compromises between special teams coach John Fassel and the coordinators. Here are some key players looking to go from special teams contributors to impact players on offense and defense.

KaVontae Turpin didn’t get the full offseason treatment in his rookie season. He was with the New Jersey Generals, winning the MVP in the USFL, while OTAs and minicamps were happening. When he was signed by the Cowboys, it was as a returner. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season, and now is primed to expand that role.

As a receiver with the Generals he led the league with 540 yards on 44 receptions, 316 of which were after the catch, and four touchdowns.

Training camp has already shown him to be a playmaker, he has had plenty of snaps with the first team offense and he has made a lot of plays. Whether it’s on gadget plays like sweeps, or traditional plays in the offense for all the receivers, he has been one of the best weapons in camp.

Saturday is how Turpin takes the next big step. He is almost certainly the returner on the team, but to be a contributing receiver behind Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup, then he has to show his camp performance translates to live action. If Turpin can get open within the offense and make plays, he likely cements himself in the top five receivers.

Devin Harper has all the athletic gifts a linebacker can ask for. He runs under a 4.5 in the 40, he can bench press 225 pounds over 20 times, his explosiveness is unquestioned with a vertical over 40 inches and a broad jump of nearly ten feet.

Having a great relative athletic score (RAS) is one thing, but does that translate to the football field? For Harper it was enough to get him on the field for 52 special teams snaps, 66% of the three games he played.

Harper will look to be a big part of that unit in 2023, but the Cowboys linebacker core consists of three guys with injury issues in their past: Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, and Jabril Cox. Even if they all remain healthy who is behind them as depth? A rookie in Overshown and young journeyman, Malik Jefferson.

There is definitely a chance for Harper to be the fifth linebacker, but it starts Saturday with Harper showing he can make plays on defense. If he takes all that athleticism and fills holes, makes tackles, takes on blocks, and show some ability in coverage, he could be even find himself in a battle with Cox and Overshown as the third linebacker.

For the better part of the last decade, the Cowboys were set in the running back room. Before Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, there was Darren McFadden and Joseph Randle, then Demarco Murray and Lance Dunbar. It was hard for young backs to try and make their mark, but in 2023 that is going to change.

Pollard is the unquestioned top back, but behind him the depth chart is unsettled. The first depth chart had Rico Dowdle penciled in has the second back and Malik Davis as the third, but Davis has taken the first team reps multiple times already in camp. Both of them are undrafted free agents, and Deuce Vaughn was drafted in the sixth round, so his draft capital means he will be in the mix as well.

Dowdle has always had a leg up in the running back room as far as making the team because he has been an excellent special team player, but now he isn’t hoping to be the third back on special teams, but a contributor on offense. This is why it’s so important for him to perform Saturday in an actual game because if he plays better than Davis and Vaughn, he could go from a special teams guy to an important offensive piece of a contender behind Pollard.

