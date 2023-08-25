3 Cowboys storylines as preseason winds down

The Dallas Cowboys were shown the difference between a true preseason loss and one on the scoreboard Saturday night; suffering major injuries to two young players who were having a great camp. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens Jr., saw their 2023 storylines end that night.

The team, however, has one more game against the Las Vegas Raiders before cut downs and the roster is still loaded with talent. Injuries hurt, but the team has to stay focused on the best way to put a championship roster together. Here are some of the roster-based storylines coming off of the Cowboys second preseason game.

Simi Fehoko is on the hot seat

Malik Davis is a likely headed to the practice squad

Mazi Smith, from overrated to over-criticized

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire