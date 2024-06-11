All 3 Cowboys preseason games to air live on NFL Network

Cowboys fans won’t have to wait until September to see the team take the field after all.

NFL Network has released its broadcast schedule for the 2024 preseason, with plans to carry 21 games live. All three Cowboys exhibition contests are among those to be shown as they happen to a national audience.

ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, and Amazon Prime had previously revealed their preseason schedules, making it look like America’s Team might get shut out entirely from the August airwaves… or at least have to wait for their games to be replayed after the fact in suboptimal timeslots.

NFL Network’s announcement ensures that fans of the team will have multiple opportunities to watch live as prospective players compete for a spot on the official Week 1 roster.

The Cowboys will kick off their preseason slate on Sunday, Aug. 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. That game will air at 3:30 p.m. CT and come just three days after a joint practice for both teams in Oxnard.

Preseason Week 2 will take the Cowboys to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 9 p.m. CT. That contest will be the closing act of a quadrupleheader for NFL Network.

NFL Network has announced we will carry 21 live preseason games, with a heavy emphasis on the rookie QBs (with three #Bears games). Also: A triple-header in Week 1 and quadruple headers in Weeks 2 and 3. Full slate: pic.twitter.com/FQn9fpPbAK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2024

The Cowboys will be back at home in AT&T Stadium for their preseason finale. They’ll square off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. CT, in what will be the final action before roster cuts.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire