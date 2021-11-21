3 Cowboys keys to a victory against the Chiefs

Road games are tough to win in the NFL, especially against good teams. The Kansas City Chiefs have won three in a row and will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. The Cowboys have performed well on the road in 2021, going 3-1 so far. However, going up against Patrick Mahomes presents a unique challenge for the Cowboys’ defense.

Dallas will need to be sharp and focused seeing as Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest environments in the NFL for any team to steal a win. If they are to get their eighth victory of the season, the Cowboys need to do these three things well.

Establish the run

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

There’s no substitute for being able to control the line of scrimmage and establish the run. Ezekiel Elliott’s 4.7 yards per carry coupled with Tony Pollard’s 5.4 have the Cowboys as the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the NFL at 139.6 yards a game.

Elliott does a great job of running between the tackles and Pollard provides a threat to take any run to the end zone with his one-cut speed. Getting these two going early will force the Chiefs to load the box and keep the defense honest, and make them vulnerable to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ plethora of weapons in the passing game.

Dallas running the football well will keep their defense fresh and not allow the Chiefs offense to gain any sort of rhythm. Also, it can mentally exhaust the Chiefs’ defense if they are constantly getting pushed back at the point of attack and seeing the chains move.

Get pressure on Patrick Mahomes

Dorance Armstrong

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) celebrates his second quarter sack against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ defense have their biggest challenge since Week 1 when they faced Tom Brady in Mahomes. His ability to make plays from the pocket as well as outside of it with his no-look passing and running skills are a nightmare to deal with.

Story continues

This means that pressuring Mahomes will be vital for the Cowboys’ defense. Unfortunately, defensive end Randy Gregory, the Cowboys’ top pass rusher this season, is on injured reserve with a calf injury. Micah Parsons, the team’s leader in sacks, will need to be a menace coming off the edge and he will need assistance from guys like Dorance Armstrong, Tarell Basham, and rookie Chauncey Goltson.

Interior pressure will also be key for the Cowboys’ defense. Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, Quinton Bohanna, and Justin Hamilton will need to win their matchups on passing downs so that they can stay in the face of Mahomes and force him to outside the pocket. The last thing the Cowboys want is for Mahomes to have all day to throw.

Cash in on red zone opportunities

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring touchdowns in the red zone is of the utmost importance. In recent years, it’s been a struggle to convert these opportunities for the Cowboys. They finished 26th in scoring touchdowns inside the 20 in 2018 and 29th last season. In 2019, they ranked 16th.

The Cowboys have taken advantage of their red-zone trips in 2021 though. They have scored touchdowns on 64.7% of their chances which is good for 10th in the NFL. Over the last three games specifically, the Cowboys have converted on eight out of nine trips (88.89%).

Dallas and Kansas City could be headed for a shootout with all the offensive firepower on both sides. If that is the case, the Cowboys can’t settle for field goals, touchdowns are a must. If the Cowboys can cash in at a high rate, it will keep the pressure on the Chiefs to follow suit.

1

1