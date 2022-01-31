3 Cowboys free agents whose future impacted by Dan Quinn’s return

Despite speaking with half a dozen NFL teams about filling their head coaching vacancy, Dan Quinn decided to stay on with the Dallas Cowboys as the defensive coordinator.

Quinn played a part in revamping the Dallas defense schematically and personnel wise, helping transform the unit from one of the league’s biggest liabilities in 2020, to a fiery group that led the NFL in takeaways and was just seventh in total scoring defense.

Judging by the reaction when it was announced Quinn was coming back to Dallas, it’s clear the majority of Cowboys defenders thoroughly enjoyed working with the former Falcons’ head coach, and his return may give the club an inside track on retaining the following free agents.

Jayron Kearse, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

An under-the-radar signing at the time, Kearse joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth around $1.1 million, and proceeded to significantly outperform that contract.

Setting career highs across every measurable statistic, the sixth-year safety led the Cowboys in tackles with 101, and also contributed three takeaways. Cowboys Wire’s own Matthew Lenix listed Kearse as one of the three most important free agents for Dallas to re-sign this offseason, and elaborated on what made Kearse such a critical piece of this defense.

“Not only did Kearse show that he can cover tight ends in the middle of the field this season but he also played linebacker in some sub-packages which speaks to his incredible versatility. That led to the Cowboys showing the ultimate trust in Kearse when they gave him the green dot to make the defensive calls during their Week 8 win against the Minnesota Vikings.”

It was common knowledge Quinn was seeking players who had the skillset to play a ahybrid role, and Quinn found exactly what he was looking for in the 6-foot-4 defender. After the success had in 2021, it’s easy to see why Kearse may prefer sticking with Quinn and the Cowboys as long as Dallas can meet his financial demands.

Keanu Neal, Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal (42), (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Neal played his entire career leading up to Dallas with Quinn in Atlanta, and made the move to Texas with his former head coach. Making the transition from hard-hitting safety to full-time linebacker, Neal may not have had the impact he hoped to in 2021, but he still played on over 50% of the defensive snaps this past year.

With Leighton Vander Esch also an unrestricted free agent, the Cowboys current linebacker room is thin behind Micah Parsons, and the team would likely want to use Parsons rushing the passer as much as possible, making depth at linebacker an offseason need.

Neal was playing on a 1-year, $5 million contract, and assuming he is even more affordable next year, there is a chance Quinn and Neal continue working together for the seventh straight season.

Damontae Kazee, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee (18) Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Like Neal, Kazee has spent his entire career with Quinn, beginning in 2017 with the Falcons and joining Dallas in the 2021 offseason. Kazee’s 2020 season ended abruptly with a torn Achilles, but the safety managed to answer all questions surrounding his health, as he appeared in all of the Cowboys 18 games this year, grabbing two interceptions and notching 52 tackles.

In a crowded safety room, Kazee played 78 percent of snaps, the second-most at the position for Dallas only behind the versatile Jayron Kearse. With Kazee, Kearse, and fellow safety Malik Hooker all set to hit the open market when free agency begins, there is a real chance the Cowboys attempt to retain another one of Quinn’s Atlanta draft picks in Kazee.

