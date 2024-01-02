3 Commanders named on PFF’s Top-100 free-agents list

The Washington Commanders will end their miserable season in less than one week. The Dallas Cowboys come to FedEx Field needing a win to clinch the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Washington, meanwhile, has lost seven straight games and looks to secure the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft next week.

Under new owner Josh Harris, the Commanders will look a lot different in 2024. In addition to the draft, Washington has over $80 million in estimated cap space, according to Over the Cap. After trading defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the NFL trade deadline, that’s two less contracts Washington will need to worry about this offseason.

Still, the Commanders have some key free agents in 2024. Pro Football Focus recently revealed its latest top 100 free-agent list, and three Commanders were ranked.

Which Washington players were among PFF’s top 100?

No. 15: CB Kendall Fuller

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller has spent six of his eight NFL seasons with Washington and, since re-signing with the franchise in 2020, has consistently been its top cornerback. Don’t be surprised if he’s brought back for his play and leadership. He will have interest around the league as his versatility and experience is valuable.

PFF’s projected contract: Three years, $40 million ($13.33 million per year), $25 million total guaranteed

No. 21: S Kam Curl

Kamren Curl #31 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Curl was Ron Rivera’s best draft pick in Washington. He outplayed his seventh-round status immediately as a rookie. The Commanders have wanted to extend Curl, but the ownership change prevented it from happening. Washington wouldn’t trade the versatile and talented Curl at the trade deadline because it envisioned him as a part of its future.

PFF projected contract: Franchise tag

No. 77: WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel #4 of the Washington Commanders catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Quentin Lake #37 . (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Samuel signed with the Commanders in 2021 and missed almost the entire season. Since then, he’s been a reliable part of the offense under both Scott Turner and Eric Bieniemy. Unfortunately, neither coordinator has fully maximized Samuel’s strengths. The former running back is a valuable offensive weapon that the Commanders should have utilized more in the run game. He’s been a favorite target of QB Sam Howell in recent weeks. Samuel should be welcomed back, but a new coaching staff may want to spend free-agent dollars elsewhere.

PFF projected contract: Two years, $18 million ($9 million per year), $11.5 million total guaranteed

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire