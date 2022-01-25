3 Colts named to 2021 PFWA All-AFC team

Three Indianapolis Colts players have been named to the 2021 Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC team, the organization announced Monday.

Those selections to the All-AFC team include running back Jonathan Taylor, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard. Taylor was the only Colts player named to the All-NFL team.

This is Taylor’s first time making either team while Leonard and Nelson have been named to the All-AFC team every season since they entered the league in 2018.

Taylor led the NFL in just about every important category for running backs. He led the league in attempts (322), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), scrimmage yards (2,171), total touchdowns (20) and rushing yards after contact (1,272).

Meanwhile, Leonard led the NFL with eight forced fumbles while his four interceptions were tied for the most among linebackers. He was named to the Pro Bowl and to the All-Pro First Team for the third time in his career.

Nelson missed out on a fourth-consecutive All-Pro selection (he was named to the Second Team) but was still a force to be reckoned with. Though he dealt with some injuries, Nelson was a steady contributor for the offensive line.

