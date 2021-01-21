3 Colts who could be surprise cuts this offseason

Every year sometime during the off-season, teams will make cuts to players that might surprise people. Teams will cut players to save cap room, or they believe that player doesn’t have value to hold a roster spot.

Thankfully for the Indianapolis Colts, they don’t have any bad contracts on their roster and aren’t strapped for cash this. But there still could be some surprise cuts as there as there seems to be one every offseason.

Here are three Colts who could be a surprise cut during the offseason.

RB Jordan Wilkins

Wilkins has been on the Colts roster for the past three years now, and is entering his final season on his rookie deal. The issue here is, Wilkins is behind Jonathan Taylor, and Nyheim Hines, two running backs heavily used in the Indianapolis offense. After Week 9, Wilkins had only three games where he logged over 10 snaps, one of those came late in a blowout to Tennessee. Though Wilkins plays a bit on special teams, the running back position is short-lived in the NFL. There is a world where Wilkins is an odd man out if the Colts feel strongly about the rest of the backfield when it comes time to make cuts.

DE Ben Banogu

With the amount of possible change coming at the edge position for the Colts, Banogu could be a starter Week 1 or he could be completely off the roster. In his first two seasons, Banogu has been less than stellar, and was a healthy scratch for the majority of the second half of the 2020 season. What is helping him is Chris Ballard's patience when developing young pass rushers—an aspect that will likely keep him on the roster. With the amount of money Indianapolis has and the draft capital, they could invest a lot into their edge position. Whether they do or not will more than likely determine if Banogu makes the roster or ends up being a surprise cut.

K Rodrigo Blankenship

After what Colts fans experienced in the 2019 season with the kicking failures from Adam Vinatieri, any semblance of consistency was going to please fans, enter Rodrigo Blankenship. While Blankenship was solid, he was far from great. He was 16th in field goal percentage at 86% (32 of 37) while being fourth in attempts. Out of 27 kickers to attempt over 20 field goals in 2020, he had the sixth-lowest longest field goal made at just 53 yards.

