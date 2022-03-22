3 Colts who benefit most from Matt Ryan trade

Indianapolis Colts fans have been asking for months who will be under center week one, and now the decision has been made.

Indianapolis sent a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for former MVP Matt Ryan. Not only does this move serve as an upgrade to the Colts’ former QB situation, but it gives this young locker room a veteran starter that can steer this talented group in the right direction.

This move will have a ripple effect on the rest of the offense and there are some players who benefit from the addition of Ryan.

Let’s take a look at three Colts who stand to benefit from Ryan’s arrival:

RB Nyheim Hines

One player that will benefit greatly from this acquisition is Hines. The Colts committed to Hines at the beginning of last season, signing him to a three-year contract extension. Hines’ ability to catch passes out of the backfield is very underrated and has been somewhat underutilized with the emergence of Jonathan Taylor.

From 2014-2019, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman had over 40 targets in four of those seasons. Freeman also racked up 50+ catches in three of those years. While Jonathan Taylor’s production in the passing game went up slightly in 2021, expect Hines to become a key part of this offense, especially on third down.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Another player that will obviously benefit from this trade is Pittman Jr. After breaking onto the scene last season, Pittman proved that he can be physical and compete with some of the league’s best corners. With Matt Ryan adding more accuracy and better decision-making to this offense, it seems that Pittman could continue to develop into one of the league’s most dynamic threats.

WR Parris Campbell

One player that could be due for a big season is Campbell. Entering his fourth season, his career has been frustrating, to say the least, with injuries at every turn. If he can stay on the field, Campbell could complement Matt Ryan’s game as a speedy option down the field. With added protection and more time to throw, expect the 36-year-old veteran to launch the ball more frequently to Campbell or a wide receiver prospect the Colts pick up through the draft.

