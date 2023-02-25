3 Colts among CBS Sports top 100 free agents

The Indianapolis Colts have just under 20 players set to hit the free-agent market when the new league year arrives in the middle of March, but there’s a trio of them that carry the most weight.

While the Colts could re-sign any of their pending free agents before the new league year hits, they also could stand pat and let the market dictate their direction—something Chris Ballard tends to do.

As CBS Sports ranked the top 100 players set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, the Colts were represented by three players.

Here’s a look at where those players were ranked and what CBS Sports said about them:

35. LB Bobby Okereke

What CBS Sports said: “He is coming off his best season, flashing with Darius Leonard missing the entire season. He is especially good against the run.”

51. DE Yannick Ngakoue

What CBS Sports said: “He is a pure pass rusher, which will make him attractive to teams in need of an edge player. He isn’t great against the run, which could hurt his value.”

75. WR Parris Campbell

What CBS Sports said: “He has never lived up to the expectations, but he started to show more of it last year in the Colts’ bad offense. He has speed, which will attract teams looking for that.”

