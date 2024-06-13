3 clubs make contact with Crystal Palace over Michael Olise deal

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have all made contact with Crystal Palace over a deal to sign Michael Olise, reports have revealed.

As 90min confirmed earlier in the week, Olise's contract includes a complex release clause worth £60m-£65m, the terms of which require clubs to agree a deal with Palace before making contact with Olise to discuss terms.

Chelsea were accused of falling foul of such a requirement last year when they thought they had wrapped up a deal for Olise - the Blues insist they did not make an illegal approach - but the Daily Mirror were first to reveal that formal contact has now been made between Chelsea and Palace regarding a transfer this summer.

Enzo Maresca's side have formally requested permission to speak with Olise after signalling their willingness to trigger his release clause.

The Athletic add that both Bayern and Newcastle have now contacted Palace to try and negotiate a deal for Olise.

Should Palace be satisfied with the terms on offer, they will then grant the clubs permission to speak to Olise, who will then decide whether to discuss an exit or commit his future to the Eagles.

Olise is expected to take his time and evaluate all the options available to him, rather than simply accept the first offer which arrives. Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested but are yet to make any formal moves.

Chelsea hope that they managed to win Olise over last summer, while they also boast the unique advantage of having the Frenchman's younger brother Richard on the books in the academy, where Olise also spent time earlier in his career.

Olise is seen as a priority target for Maresca, whose preferred tactical system gives real importance to wingers.