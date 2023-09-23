Here are 3 Clemson players to know before FSU football's noon showdown in Death Valley

It's a big noon showdown in Clemson as No. 4 Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) heads to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-1) Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on ABC and could have major implications for the ACC.

One of the storied rivalries in the ACC has been dominated by Clemson over the past seven years as it's been all Tigers since 2015. Can FSU snap the streak or will the Tigers stand tall at home?

Here are three players to know as the Tigers and Seminoles square off.

Phil Mafah, Jr., Running back

Clemson running back Phil Mafah (7) runs during the second quarter of the game with Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While all the talk about Clemson's rushing game is on Will Shipley, you can't forget about Mafah. In three games, he's recorded 25 touches for 166 yards and a team-leading three touchdowns. He's averaging 6.6 yards a carry and 55.3 yards per game.

Similar to how FSU has its Johnny Wilson/Keon Coleman one-two punch at receiver, Clemson has this on the rush. The Seminoles don't want to get too zeroed in on Shipley as Mafah could easily take over as that top rushing piece. However, FSU is well aware of what Mafah is capable of.

Antonio Williams, So., Wide receiver

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) scores a touchdown. The Clemson Tigers lead the Florida State Seminoles 24-14 at the half during an ACC game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has shown that he prefers to pass rather than rush, recording 693 passing yards and eight touchdowns on the year. That being said, Williams has jumped out as one of his favorite targets early on.

In three games, Williams has 15 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per catch and 48.3 yards per game. If the ball isn't going to Williams, Klubnik will likely link up with junior Beaux Collins. Collins has 197 receiving yards on 13 receptions and a touchdown.

FSU's secondary will need to keep a close eye on this pair.

Jonathan Weitz, Kicker

Orange squad kicker Jonathan Weitz (41) celebrates his field goal, the first score of the game during the first quarter of the 2022 Orange vs White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Apr 9, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

This was a very unique move by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as he called former walk-on kicker, Weitz, out of retirement to start this week against FSU. He graduated from Clemson in 2022, currently lives in Charleston, and is working on his MBA at Clemson's online school.

During his career, he's never attempted a field goal but is 3-for-3 in PATs. Despite not kicking since April, he's starting the game over Robert Gunn III. It's an odd move by Clemson, but it could be crazy enough to be the edge in what is expected to be a tight game.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson (2-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon.; Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 3 Clemson players to know ahead of FSU football's road game against Tigers