3 Clemson basketball concerns while trying to avoid March Madness bubble include PJ Hall fatigue

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball is on track for its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Brad Brownell barring a late-season collapse, but the Tigers suffered a scare to their March Madness chances Saturday when NC State defeated them by one at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson led by 12 with 10:19 remaining and squandered its lead in the final minutes that led to Wolfpack guard DJ Horne's go-ahead floater in the final 10 seconds.

If the Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) would have defeated NC State, they would be in position to secure one of the four double byes in the ACC Tournament. With the loss however, they are tied in seventh place in the conference, dropped in the NET rankings and face an uphill battle to land a quarterfinals bye in back-to-back seasons.

"That's part of why we're all upset today," Brownell said Saturday. "This would have been a big win to push us ahead of the glob."

As the season hits the final stretch, here are three things the Tigers must improve on.

Clemson basketball must handle late-game situations better

The end of Saturday's loss was an eerily similar ending to the Tigers' loss to Virginia on Feb. 3. In both instances, Clemson was down one point with a timeout remaining, Chase Hunter had the ball dribbling down the court with the clock under 10 seconds and the possession ended with a missed basket.

With 7.2 seconds left against Virginia, Jack Clark's game-winning 3-point attempt hit off the rim's back iron. Against NC State with 9.8 seconds remaining, Hunter could have given a drop-off pass to Ian Schieffelin for the go-ahead basket instead of attempting a contested layup. Brownell defended not using a timeout in both situations, trusting his players in open space to make the right play.

"The hardest thing any coach will tell you – if you get the ball out and there's open space, that's hard to guard," Brownell said.

Whether Brownell should have called a timeout is debatable, but one thing is clear. Clemson must improve on its execution in the closing moments of tight games. The Tigers' last four losses have been by one possession and they are 2-5 in one-possession games.

Tigers' bench must be consistent as PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin handle fatigue

The length of the season has taken its toll on forwards Hall and Schieffelin, causing them to miss practices to preserve their bodies for games. This dilemma has been going on for weeks and has showed when the Tigers start slow in games.

"PJ and Ian haven't been practicing much, and I think sometimes it takes a while for those guys to get used to the speed of everything," Brownell said.

Both have not missed a game and have continued to play around their usual minutes. But with five games left in the regular season and Clemson slotted with only a second-round bye in the ACC Tournament, attrition may settle in.

As a result, it is important that the Tigers' bench continues to produce. The reserve unit's production has fluctuated, but it has scored in double figures in three straight games. Players like RJ Godfrey, Chauncey Wiggins and Josh Beadle must contribute on both ends of the floor.

Do a better job of protecting the 3-point line

Clemson has the fourth-highest opponent 3-point field-goal percentage in the ACC (34.3%). The Tigers switch between a man and zone defense, and teams have either run actions to free up their long-range shooters against man defense or they exploit the zone to find open players.

In Clemson's previous five games, it has allowed at least three-made 3-pointers by an opposing team's player. Horne and North Carolina's RJ Davis made five threes against the Tigers, and three Miami players made three 3-pointers.

These 3-pointers have allowed teams to rally when the Tigers have a lead. Clemson must guard the perimeter better if it wants to have a deep run in the ACC Tournament.

