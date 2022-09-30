3 Chiefs veterans who can turn the tide against Buccaneers in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t play well against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’re looking to turn the tides and get back to their winning ways. It won’t be easy and it’s going to take some big performances in order to shift things in favor of Kansas City.

Who are some of the veteran players who can help the most? We’ll take a look at three of those players for the Chiefs down below:

RT Andrew Wylie

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Why choose Wylie when the Chiefs have four new starters elsewhere since the Super Bowl LV loss? Well, first his experience in that game is something that he doesn’t want to re-live and he can share that sentiment with his teammates. Secondly, Wylie was a weak link on the offensive line in that game. He allowed nine pressures and had the lowest pass-blocking grade of his career at Pro Football Focus following the loss to the Bucs. This season, Wylie has been a bright spot on the offensive line at right tackle. He’s allowed no sacks and just five total pressures through three games. He’s going to be coming into the game with a chip on his shoulder and it could prove pivotal in buying Patrick Mahomes the time he needs to execute.

DT Chris Jones

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Jones has already said after last week’s costly penalty that he won’t be engaging in any trash talk with Tom Brady. Besides zipping his lips, Jones can have a monster impact on this game. The Buccaneers are dealing with a ton of injuries on the interior offensive line this year. They have two new starters working at left guard and center. Everyone knows that getting pressure on Brady is the key to beating him, but pressure up the middle is the type that the future Hall of Famer despises. If Jones can get in Brady’s face early and often, it could have a huge impact on Brady and an ailing Bucs offense, even if they get some key pieces back at the receiver position.

CB Rashad Fenton

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Fenton has been the weak link of the cornerback group so far this season, which is a bit surprising given that he was quietly one of the best corners in the league just a season ago. In three games in 2021, Fenton has allowed 12 receptions on 14 targets for 158 yards according to Pro Football Focus. It’s important to remember that Fenton sat out a bunch of training camp and parts of the preseason due to shoulder surgery, so he could still be getting his feet under him. Obviously, going against an all-world quarterback such as Tom Brady, you need to be at the top of your game as a cornerback. This would be a great week for Fenton to have a bounceback game and perform at his best. When he last played the Bucs and Brady in the 2020 regular season, he gave up three receptions on three targets for 26 yards.

