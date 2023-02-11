3 Chiefs veterans who can be difference-makers against Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Kansas City is going to be relying upon young players and veterans alike to fuel their success against Philadelphia in the big game. While the young guns were a big story after the AFC title game, a trio of veterans could prove to be the difference-makers that the Chiefs need to get a win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Below is a quick look at each player and why they might be able to help the Chiefs hoist another Lombardi Trophy:

TE Travis Kelce

Kelce is always a difference-maker for Kansas City, but he can help the Chiefs’ offense exploit the biggest defensive weakness for the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Our contributing writer Wesley Roesch tracked down a pair of unique stats. First, Philadelphia allowed a whopping 100.2 yards per game to players in the slot in 2022 (incl. playoffs). Second, 64.5% of Travis Kelce’s 1,514 yards this season (incl. playoffs) came when he was aligned in the slot. It also doesn’t hurt that Kelce ranks second all-time in postseason history in receptions (127), yards (1,467), and touchdowns (15).

DE Frank Clark

On the Eagles’ offensive line, Jordan Mailata appears to be one of the weakest links. According to PFF, he allowed a team-leading 39 total pressures and also allowed Jalen Hurts to be sacked a team-leading six times during the 17-game regular season. Frank Clark is chasing greatness, only three sacks shy of being the NFL’s postseason leader in sacks. He primarily lines up against the opposing team’s left tackles. When Kansas City employs both the blitz game and a four-man pass rush, expect Clark to find some success against Mailata.

On another note, Clark is the team’s most disciplined edge defender when it comes to stopping the run. Given how often the Eagles utilize the RPO game, he could play a big role in defending that aspect of Philly’s game plan.

RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon has been quiet for the playoffs after having a record-setting stretch with a receiving touchdown in the final six games of the regular season. He could prove to be a big factor in the passing game against Philadelphia, though. The Eagles allowed 86 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns to running backs this season. Their linebackers and safeties seem to have some trouble covering running backs coming out of the backfield. We already know that his pass protection will be paramount in keeping Mahomes clean, but his contributions as a receiver could prove just as vital,

