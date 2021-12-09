3 Chiefs players now lead their position groups in Pro Bowl fan voting

There’s less than a week left in Pro Bowl fan voting, and the latest tallies from the league have come in. A total of three Kansas City Chiefs players are now leaders among their respective position groups in the AFC conference.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce remains in second place behind Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. He added over 36,000 votes this week, bringing his total up to 158,633 votes. Kelce is still over 9,000 votes behind Taylor for first place and it looks like it’ll be pretty tough to oust him for the lead at this point.

The Chiefs still have the third-most total votes among all NFL teams, with only the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots having more votes. In the third week of voting, a new player for Kansas City has been listed as a leader at his position. Just days after he was announced as the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Tyrann Mathieu now has the lead at the strong safety position for the AFC with nearly 74,000 votes. The previous leader was Denver Broncos S Kareem Jackson.

Orlando Brown Jr. remains the leader for the AFC at offensive tackle with 54,000 votes as well. If the voting continues at its current pace, this will be the seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Kelce and the third consecutive selection for both Mathieu and Brown.

Fans can still vote for the Pro Bowl on Twitter using the hashtag #ProBowlFanVote. To cast your vote, tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. Pro Bowl voting lasts through Dec. 16.

Rosters are set to be announced live on NFL Network’s “Pro Bowl Special” and on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” on Monday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET. The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and you’ll be able to watch the game live on ESPN.

