3 Chiefs players named to PFWA All-AFC Team, none to All-NFL Team

The Pro Football Writers of America have revealed the first of their annual on-field awards. Accredited writers covering all 32 NFL teams have voted on the PFWA’s All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC Teams following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL regular season. A total of three Kansas City Chiefs players made the All-AFC Team. However, despite being one of just four teams remaining in the playoffs, no Chiefs players were voted into the All-NFL Team.

Here’s a look at the three players for K.C. who made the All-AFC team, plus a little insight into why no Chiefs landed on the All-NFL Team (and why it might be a good thing):

WR Tyreek Hill

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This marks Hill’s second consecutive selection to the PFWA All-AFC team. It’s his third selection on offense dating back to 2018 and his fifth overall selection if you include his PR/KR selections in 2016.

C Creed Humphrey

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Humphrey is one of just two rookies selected to the All-AFC Team along with Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. This won’t be the last time that Humphrey lands on one of these teams.

DT Chris Jones

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

This marks Jones’ second consecutive season being selected to the All-AFC Team. It’s his third selection dating back to the 2018 NFL season when he had 15.5 sacks.

Why no Chiefs were named to the All-NFL Team

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Just as it’s tough to make the AP All-Pro team, it’s tough to make the PFWA All-NFL Team. You have the best players from both conferences competing for limited spots and you need a truly outstanding season to be recognized in the eyes of all PFWA members. That doesn’t mean that members didn’t vote for Chiefs players, it just means that others had more votes.

While it feels egregious that no player from Kansas City made the All-NFL Team, it’s not the first time this has happened. In 2019, the season that the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, the team didn’t have a single player selected to the All-NFL Team. So really, this could be viewed as a good omen for Kansas City. In 2018, Mitchell Schwartz, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce made the team. In 2020, Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu made the team.

