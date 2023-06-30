3 Chiefs players land on NFL Media’s All-Under-25 team

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach did a fantastic job in the 2021 NFL draft despite the fact that the team didn’t make a first-round draft selection.

If the success that players have found on the field in a Super Bowl victory isn’t proof enough, NFL Media’s latest All-Under-25 team should do the trick. A trio of 2021 draft picks was recognized in a team comprised of the best players in the NFL under the age of 25.

Surrounding Patrick Mahomes with a plethora of young talent has always been the goal in Kansas City, helping them to extend their championship window. They seem to have accomplished it in two of their offensive linemen and one of the team leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a quick look at each player that made the list and some quips below:

C Creed Humphrey

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

There are two elite centers in the NFL right now. One (Jason Kelce) is returning for what might be his final season, and the other (Humphrey) is just getting started. Humphrey earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl last season, and I’m willing to guarantee it won’t be his last.

Humphrey is no stranger to the “Under 25” recognition. He landed on PFF’s 25 under 25 list, earlier this offseason. It’s not just about stamping his first Pro Bowl season and Super Bowl ring in 2023. He was flat-out dominant as a pass protector with no sacks allowed and 18 total pressures on the year.

RG Trey Smith

No surprise here. Smith has been excellent since he arrived in the NFL two years ago. The Chiefs have remained elite thanks, in part, to the pivotal draft picks that helped them rebuild their offensive line prior to the 2021 season. Of course, having Patrick Mahomes at quarterback helps, too. Smith was one of those picks in 2021 and, as a sixth-round selection (226th overall), he’s already exceeded expectations.

If you need proof of Smith’s deservedness to make this list, look no further than his two blocks on Jerick McKinnon’s touchdown scamper against the Broncos last season. He plays the game with a throwback level of nastiness and attitude, which feels like it belongs in the NFL.

LB Nick Bolton

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the rise in popularity of sub packages, off-ball linebackers don’t get as much love as they once did. The Chiefs’ defense doesn’t receive as much attention as it deserves, either, leaving players like Bolton in the shadow of Patrick Mahomes. Regardless, Bolton has played like a seasoned veteran since he joined the Chiefs in 2021, ranking second in the league in tackles with a franchise-record 180 last season and making a massive play in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII victory.

Bolton is a polarizing player in the Chiefs Kingdom. Some think he’s one of the brightest young linebackers in the game, while others don’t hold him in high regard. One thing that can’t be denied is his penchant for making plays when they count most, like his fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

