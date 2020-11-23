3 Chiefs players advanced in franchise record books on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to 9-1 on the 2020 NFL season with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Three players also advanced their standing in the annals of the franchise, moving up the leaderboards in several key categories for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes passes Alex Smith

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, in his third season as the starting QB for the team, has passed former Chiefs QB Alex Smith for the fourth-most touchdown passes in franchise history. In Smith's five seasons with the Chiefs, he tossed 102 touchdown passes. After the Week 11 win against the Raiders, Mahomes now has 103 touchdown passes in his career. Mahomes finished the game completing 34-of-45 passing attempts for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 12,447 career passing yards, the fifth-most passing yards in Chiefs history, which is just under 5,000 yards less than Bill Kenney, who holds fourth place.

Travis Kelce moves past Otis Taylor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With 127 receiving yards against the Raiders on Sunday, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce recorded his 23rd career 100-yard receiving game. He passes Chiefs Hall of Fame receiver Otis Taylor for the second-most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history. Kelce also moved past Pro Football Hall of Fame TE Jackie Smith for the fourth-most 100-yard receiving games in NFL history.

Harrison Butker outscores Priest Holmes

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel\

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored five PATs in the 35-31 win over the Raiders. Those scores were good enough to give Butker 503 career points with Kansas City. In just his fourth season with Kansas City, Butker now has the fourth-most points scored in franchise history, passing former Chiefs RB Priest Holmes (500 points scored). Butker needs just 15 more points to pass former Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop for the third-most points in franchise history.