3 Chargers named second-team All-Pro

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley and kick returner Andre Roberts were named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press today.

No Chargers made the first team.

Slater, the No. 13 overall selection of the 2021 NFL draft, allowed only 26 pressures and four sacks while imposing will in the run game. He was also named a Pro Bowler.

The anchor of the offensive line, Linsley surrendered just 10 pressures and zero sacks. He was another one of six players named to the Pro Bowl.

Roberts was a midseason signing in hopes of shoring up the special teams, and it paid off down the final stretch of the season. On 19 kick returns, Roberts amassed 624 yards and a 101-yard touchdown.