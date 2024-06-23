These 3 Chargers landed on CBS Sports’ top 100 players of 2024 list

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco released his list of the top 100 players of 2024, and three Chargers made the list.

First up was quarterback Justin Herbert, who checked in at No. 41 overall.

He was limited to 13 games because of an injury last season, which saw his numbers at the lowest of his four-year career. He still remains one of the best passers in the game, but he has to start winning playoff games to truly up his reputation.

Herbert suffered a finger injury that cost him the final four games of last season. But he should return to form, even with a new scheme, which is expected to be predicated on running the ball.

Despite the new offensive approach, Herbert is one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, and I expect the coaching staff to still play to his strengths with his arm.

Next up was offensive tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 69 overall.

He is outstanding in pass protection, which is key for Justin Herbert. He does need to improve some in the run game, but that will come with Jim Harbaugh as coach.

After missing most of the 2022 season with a torn biceps, Slater returned and started all regular-season games in 2023. Upon returning to the field, he was prolific in the pass-blocking department, allowing just 38 pressures on 726 pass-block snaps.

The third representation of Los Angeles was edge defender Khalil Mack, who checked in at No. 79 overall.

After a few down seasons in terms of sack numbers, he had a career-best 17 in 2023. At 33, age is starting to be a concern, but he can still impact the passing game for the defense.

Mack set a career-high in sacks for a season with 17 and became the 43rd player in NFL history to hit the 100-sack mark. A menace off the edge, Mack not only got after the quarterback at a high level, but he was also a key contributor at defending the run.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire