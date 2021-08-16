3 Chargers make bottom half of NFL’s Top 100 players of 2021

We’re still weeks away from the start of the regular season, which means national sports websites are still putting out their player and team rankings.

On Sunday, NFL Network released the first part of its Top 100 list with players 100-41. And as far as we can tell, three members of the Chargers were unveiled.

First up, center Corey Linsley checked in at No. 60 overall.

Named first-team All-Pro in 2020, Linsley didn’t allow a sack or a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs. the run. He allowed just four total pressures on 437 pass-blocking snaps — the lowest pressure total in the NFL.

Linsley made quarterback Aaron Rodgers very happy during his time with the Packers, and he’ll now do the same for QB Justin Herbert.

Speaking of Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year came next on the list, landing No. 56 overall.

Herbert set rookie records for total touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), multi-passing touchdown games (10), games with 300 yards passing (8) and three-passing touchdown games (6).

Heading into 2021, Herbert could be in for an even bigger season, given the revamped offensive line, a promising group of skill players and a new offensive coordinator in Joe Lombardi that will cater specifically to him.

Among the weapons that Herbert will have to distribute the wealth to is wide receiver Keenan Allen, who checked in one spot ahead of him, being ranked No. 55 overall.

After dealing with injuries early on in his career, Allen has stayed relatively healthy since then and has shown why he’s one of the league’s most underrated wideouts.

Averaging 100 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards making four Pro Bowl appearances in the past four seasons, defensive backs have struggled to find an answer to Allen’s crafty route-running.