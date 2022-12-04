3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Titans meet in Week 13

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) are warming up at Lincoln Financial Field for a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) in Week 13.

The Eagles will look to remain No. 1 in the NFC while also staying atop the NFC East division.

The Titans are No. 1 in the AFC South and among the top four in the AFC. With kickoff less than 30 minutes away, here are three causes for concern in Week 13.

Titans stout defense



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Tennessee ranks third in the NFL against the run (84.5 yards per game). The Titans employ a tough, physical defense with the weapons upfront to make Philadelphia one-dimensional.

Eagles could struggle on third down

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In their lone loss this season, Philadelphia struggled on third down, and that was a first for a team among the best in the league at extending drives.

The Eagles’ offense ranks third in the NFL on third down, converting 47.2 percent of the time. The Titans’ defense is ranked first in the league, allowing a 30.7 percent conversion rate.

A.J. Brown's emotions

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown is only one person and it’s just one game, but Philadelphia will have to walk a thin line of feeding the former Titans wide receiver the football, without deviating from the game plan.

Brown talked about keeping his emotions in check, and he’ll need to be efficient, as well as energized.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire