3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Saints meet in Week 17

The Eagles (13-2) and the Saints are a little over 24 hours away from a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have postseason and NFL draft implications for both teams.

New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With Jalen Hurts now ruled out and two other critical players nursing injuries as well, here are 3 causes for concern on Sunday.

1. Alvin Kamara-Taysom Hill combination

Taking the Eagles’ approach to sustained offensive efficiency, the Saints have run 73 times for 286 yards and two touchdowns in wins over Atlanta, and Cleveland.

Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs in the win over the Browns and that’ll likely be the gameplan on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kamara has 41 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown in two games. The Pro Bowl running back has caught four passes for 47 yards over that span.

New Orleans will mix in Andy Dalton and Chris Olave, but the formula for success will be found in the rushing attack.

2. Saints solid defense

Philadelphia has to get Miles Sanders and the rushing attack going to help alleviate some of the pressure on quarterback Gardner Minshew.

New Orleans hasn’t allowed 20+ points in six straight games.

The Saints’ defense has played well enough to win during the second half of the season and they’ll enter Sunday’s matchup with the confidence of not having to face quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is 2-0 against the NFC South foe since joining the league in 2020.

Marshon Lattimore will be questionable for the matchup, and his return would make an already stingy defense that much more well-rounded.

3. Pressure is mounting

The Eagles (13-2) need only one more win to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Winning is hard in the NFL and a loss to the Saints would force Philadelphia into a must-win Week 18 matchup against the Giants, who could also be playing for postseason positioning.

With their victory over the Eagles on Saturday, the Cowboys have kept their very faint chances of winning both the division and the conference alive.

Dallas would win the NFC East if:

Defeat Washington in Week 18 AND

Philadelphia loses to New Orleans in Week 17 AND

Loses to New York Giants in Week 18

Crazier things have happened and outside of the NFC East, suffering a loss to the Saints would give the Vikings a chance at the No. 1 overall seed as well.

For a team badly needing the first-round bye and rest for key starter, Philadelphia can ill afford to enter the playoffs on a losing streak or as a road opponent in the Wild Card round after having the best record in the league for most of the season.

Random Notes

With Lane Johnson out until the playoffs, Jack Driscoll or Jordan Mailata will lineup at right tackle and face off against Cameron Jordan and a talented Saints defensive front.

