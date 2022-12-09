3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Giants meet in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are set to depart for MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (7-4-1) in a clash of division rivals on Sunday afternoon.

In an NFC East battle with two hated rivals, Philadelphia will look to step atop the NFC as the No. 1 seed, while the Giants will look to duplicate last season’s upset at home, where Jalen Hurts was intercepted three times.

Saquon Barkley could be a game-time decision at running back, while Quez Watkins will look to play despite dealing with a shoulder strain.

Here are three causes for concern as Philadelphia wraps up the final practice of the week.

Looking ahead

The Birds can ill-afford to get caught looking ahead in the next two weeks against the Giants and Bears.

Philadelphia is 11-1 and has two more wins than Dallas entering Week 14, but the Monday night loss to Washington has made the NFC East scenario that much more difficult to forecast.

The Cowboys would hold the tie-breaker scenario if they defeat the Eagles on Christmas Eve, and then defeat the Commanders in Week 18.

Dallas would have to win out and could pick up one other game on the Eagles down the stretch to win the NFC East if Philadelphia suffers another loss before Christmas Eve, or in Week 17 (Saints) or 18 (Giants).

Daniel Jones the runner

Jones has a passer rating of 88.9 with 934 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in 4 games against the Eagles in his career.

That’s not the biggest concern, as Jones has gashed Philadelphia as a rusher time and time again.

The Giants quarterback is not the athlete that Jalen Hurts is, but Jones has run for 212 yards against the Eagles in his career.

Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow Jones opportunities as a runner when escapes the pocket or on designed RPOs.

The additions of T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Reed Blankenship should take away Jones’ big play ability on the ground.

Repeat Performance/Wink Martindale

Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions.

Hurts suffered an ankle injury that afternoon and finished with a QBR of 17.5.

Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow the Giants any confidence in this matchup, and Hurts will look to redeem himself at MetLife Stadium while figuring out Wink Martindale’s pressure packages.

Look for the Giants to attempt double teams on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, forcing Jack Stoll and other skill players to beat them.

