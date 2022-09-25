3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Commanders meet in Week 3

The Eagles and Commanders are just minutes away from kicking off their first matchup of the season and the division opener for both teams.

Philadelphia will look to move to 3-0 on the season after an impressive 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

For Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, it’ll be his first game against his former team, and he enters the matchup as one of the NFL’s top passers.

Here are three causes for concern in Week 3.

The former Eagles quarterback will take chances and put pressure on the defense regardless of the pressure around him. Add in three bonafide targets, and the recipe for an explosive performance and 80% completion rate are on the table.

Wentz comes into this matchup having passed for 650 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Philadelphia can not allow the Commanders quarterback the opportunity to sit back in the pocket and pick his targets.

Philadelphia is susceptible to being gashed on the ground and giving up big plays to opposing running backs, and Antonio Gibson offers a different dynamic.

A dual threat out of the backfield, Gibson comes in with 167 combined yards – 82 yards on 28 carries and 85 yards on nine receptions.

He also has one rushing TD on the year.

Commanders defensive line

A solid pass rush and push up the middle can cause disaster for an offense, and Washington offers an interesting trio of defenders that can wreck a game.

Even with Chase Young rehabbing a torn ACL, the Commanders can be formidable with Montez Sweat coming off the edge and Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne clogging the interior.

Philadelphia must establish the run while keeping Washington off balance with screens and RPO action.

