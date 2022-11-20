3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Colts meet in Week 11

The Eagles are in the midwest again; this time, Philadelphia traveled to Indianapolis to face the rejuvenated Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Birds will look to rebound from a disastrous Monday night performance against the Commanders that saw an eight-game winning streak snapped.

Philadelphia wants to keep control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they’ll be watching an exciting matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are three causes for concern.

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor missed three games this season because of injury, but he’s rebounded and exploded against the Raiders.

Despite missing those three games, Taylor has logged 609 yards on 129 carries, and he provides the biggest chief concern.

Philadelphia added defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

Both are aging veterans making their debuts against a potent rushing attack that’s been rejuvenated after hiring a new head coach, Jeff Saturday.

The Eagles can ill afford to allow three opponents to control the line of scrimmage and time of possession.

Michael Pittman

Pittman leads the Colts with 61 catches on 89 targets for 603 yards and one touchdown. A physical wide receiver with traits that are similar to that of Seattle’s DK Metcalf, Pittman could cause problems for Slay and James Bradberry.

familiarity breeds contempt

Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon, and Zach Pascal all have ties to Philadelphia, while former Eagles Rodney McLeod and Nick Foles are fixtures in the Colts’ locker room.

Will the homecoming be a distraction for both the head coach and the defensive coordinator? The Colts offer similar traits to Philadelphia’s Week 10 opponent, and the Birds will need to start quickly on both sides of the football.

