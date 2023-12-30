3 causes for concern as the Bills face the Patriots in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills are looking to stay in the win column as they host the New England Patriots for a Sunday afternoon matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo (9-6) has entered the latter half of their 2023 season and each and every game will be important. However, Ne England (4-11) will pose plenty of problems.

Every NFL team has a strong roster. As they say, the players on the other sideline are getting paid too.

But in terms of facing the Patriots this week, there are a few particular things that could be a problem for Buffalo.

Here are three causes for concern as the Bills face the Pats:

They won the last game

It’s as simple as that. The Patriots are 4-11. Yes that’s a bad record. But one of those four wins came against the Bills. That’s a major cause for concern.

Have already played spoiler

The Patriots have long been eliminated from the playoffs. But they’ve kept some pride in their game. Look no further than just last week.

New England had Denver on the ropes and let them back into the game. However, in the end, the Patriots kicked a late field goal to win it.

The Pats were happy to spoil the Broncos’ season. They’ll be over the moon to do so against a division rival like the Bills.

New England stops the run

A big part of the Bills’ current winning streak has been the offense’s ability to run the ball.

The Patriots defense is excellent at stopping the ground game. In fact, since Week 12, New England has allowed only 59 yards per game to opposing rushing attacks. That’s the best in the NFL over that period.

Can the Bills beat the Pats on the ground? Or is there another trick up their sleeve?

