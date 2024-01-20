3 causes for concern as the Bills face the Chiefs divisional round

The Buffalo Bills are looking to stay in the win column as they host the Kansas City Chiefs for their second postseason game this year.

Buffalo (11-6) has entered the latter half of their 2023 season and each and every game will be important. However, Kansas City (11-6) will be no pushover despite seeding in the AFC.

Every NFL team has a strong roster. As they say, the players on the other sideline are getting paid too.

But in terms of facing the Chiefs this week, there are a few particular things that could be a problem for Buffalo.

Here are three causes for concern as the Bills face the Chiefs:

Injuries mounting

The Bills have ruled four players out:

CB Christian Benford (knee)

S Taylor Rapp (calf)

LB Baylon Spector (back)

WR Gabe Davis (knee)

Then there are four players that are questionable to play against the Chiefs for Buffalo:

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle)

CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

P Sam Martin (hamstring)

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

We don’t really need to explain why this many names is a concern. Nearly all these players would be starting or the next-man up at their particular positions.

Not getting to the QB

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does not have a lot of help on offense this season. If the Bills can cover up tight end Travis Kelce well, that’s a great start.

But overall, forcing Mahomes to make quick decisions will simply make him rush which could lead to bad plays. On the flip side, if this does not happen, when Mahomes has time to work he will make something happen more often than not… this is especially concerning considering the injuries listed above.

Their extra motivation

One might look at these two teams and think the Chiefs have already had their successes and this season they don’t seem up to levels we’re accustomed to seeing. The Bills will be supremely motivated considering they’re the opposite in nearly every regard.

But not so fast.

Kansas City lost to Buffalo at home earlier this season. A controversial call played a part and that really upset them. Plus there’s the narrative that the Chiefs and Mahomes haven’t played on the road in the playoffs… ever. Can they win when they’re not in KC?

Not to mention, the drive to win another Super Bowl is there too…

This Chiefs team has so much motivation to beat the Bills. They’re going to leave it all on the line which should make for an epic matchup for the neutral fan.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire