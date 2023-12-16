3 causes for concern as the Bills face the Cowboys in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back in the win column as they host the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon matchup in Week 15.

Buffalo (7-6) has entered the latter half of their 2023 season and each and every game will be important. However, Dallas will pose plenty of problems.

Every NFL team has a strong roster. As they say, the players on the other sideline are getting paid too.

But in terms of facing the Cowboys this week, there are a few particular things that could be a problem for Buffalo.

Here are three causes for concern as the Bills face the Cowboys:

Hottest team in NFL

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into Week 15, many around the NFL are calling the Cowboys the hottest team in football for a reason… because they are. Winners of five-straight games, Dallas is fresh off beating the Philadelphia Eagles, a Super Bowl contender and have scor at least 33 points in each of those wins.

They can put up points

Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of those points, putting them up isn’t a new thing for Dallas. The Cowboys have averaged 32,4 points per game this season. That number put up by quarterback Dak Prescott & Co. leads the NFL.

On top of that, the Bills will be without two more important defenders due to injury this upcoming weekend: Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and pass rusher AJ Epenesa (rib).

Plenty to play for

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Cowboys are sitting pretty and flying high as we inch toward the playoffs, they have plenty to play for. Dallas only just jumped the Eagles in the NFC East standings and they’ll be looking to keep that top spot in the division and hope they’ll have a shot at the No. 1 seed.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire