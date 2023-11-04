3 causes for concern as the Bills face the Bengals in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills are looking to stay in the win column as they visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.

Buffalo (5-3) are entering the heart of their 2023 season and each and every game will be important. However, Cincinnati (4-3) will post plenty of problems.

Every NFL team has a strong roster. As they say, the players on the other sideline are getting paid too. But in terms of facing Cincy this week, there are a few particular things that could be a problem for Buffalo.

Here are three causes for concern as the Bills face the Bengals:

QB health

The quarterback position is the most important in all of sports. A good start: Be healthy.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an extended time off since the team’s last outing on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Despite the extended break since then, Allen is still was dealing with his shoulder injury during practice this past week.

On the flip side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been healthy over the past few weeks. He’s at least looking like the ankle injury he sustained this summer isn’t bothering him anymore.

Turnovers

Over the past few weeks, the Bills have fallen down the turnover differential chart. It’s not that the offense is giving it away, rather, the defense isn’t taking it away as much. Hopefully the trade for cornerback Rasul Douglas will immediately help because the Bengals are going in the opposite direction.

Cincinnati has only given the ball away six times, earning the Bengals a plus-seven turnover differential. That’s the second-best in the NFL. The Bills were previously in second, but have since fallen to plus-two.

The last month

These two teams have been trending in opposite directions as of late.

The Bengals started slow and have won three-straight outings. The Bills won their last contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but haven’t looked perfect.

A lot of eyes will be on Sean McDermott. Buffalo’s head coach has to have his team ready to play on Sunday.

