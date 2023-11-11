3 causes for concern as the Bills face the Broncos in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back in the win column as they host the Denver Broncos for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 10.

Buffalo (5-4) are entering the heart of their 2023 season and each and every game will be important. However, Denver (3-5) will pose plenty of problems.

Every NFL team has a strong roster. As they say, the players on the other sideline are getting paid too. But in terms of facing the Broncos this week, there are a few particular things that could be a problem for Buffalo.

Here are three causes for concern as the Bills face the Broncos:

The Broncos run the ball now

Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have often been susceptible at allowing big chunks of yards with their run defense. The Broncos have committed to their rushing attack at the worst time for Buffalo, too.

The Bills defense might be without surprise standout Terrel Bernard. The middle linebacker is an important player in terms of keeping the entire defense in the right places to defend. If Bernard doesn’t clear the NFL’s concussion protocol, that might be bad news for an already beat up defense. He has been limited in practice this week.

In their win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos ran the ball 40 times and only threw it 19 times.

Russ is playing better

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver’s offensive line does Russell Wilson no favors. But he’s still better than he was last season.

Wilson had 16 touchdown passes the entire 2022 season. He already has 16 this year.

A desperate team, too

Broncos coach Sean Payton Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes you don’t need stats or analytics to prove a point. It’s just there and we all know it.

You think the Bills are desperate to win? The Broncos are in a much more difficult division and sorely need to keep winning.

These are two desperate teams doing battle in Orchard Park. Denver won’t hold back. Buffalo needs to be ready for anything and everything.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire