3 causes for concern as the Bills face the Dolphins in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills are looking ahead to potentially another exciting contest in Week 4. The team will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

While an opportunity for Buffalo to add to their win column, this is the NFL. There are no walks in the park.

Here are three causes for concern for the Bills (2-1) against the Dolphins (3-0):

Speed kills

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have a ton of talented playmakers. What makes them stand out is their speed.

The man at the top of the list is Tyreek Hill. He’s burned the Bills in the past. But in addition to Hill, Jaylen Waddle will be suiting up in Week 4 in Buffalo. He was not listed on Miami’s final injury report after missing last weekend due to a concussion.

Making matters potentially worse: Safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out. He has a knee injury.

The Bills have to find a way to… pun intended… slow the Dolphins down.

Speed kills 2.0

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hill and Waddle aren’t the only speedy pieces the Bills need to worry about. There’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, too.

But not regarding his legs.

The Dolphins QB gets the ball out faster than any other in the NFL. He has a 2.36 second average time to throw. Because of that, he has only been sacked once this season.

Buffalo’s pass rush had a huge outing last week against the Washington Commanders: Nine sacks. It’s going to be hard to even get one against Miami.

Hero ball

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Covered in the Bills’ win over the Commanders was quarterback Josh Allen still putting the ball in harm’s way a bit. He was picked off once and Washington had opportunities to add to that but didn’t.

Miami’s offense can put up points. Like…. 70, even. Allen cannot give them extra chances.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire