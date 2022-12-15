3 causes for concern as the Bears face the Eagles in Week 15

The Chicago Bears (3-10) will host the best team in football, the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), and the Bears are still looking to end their losing streak, which has increased to six games.

It won’t be easy to upset the Eagles, who enter the game as 9-point favorites, have only lost one game this year, and are undefeated in away games. Philadelphia’s success can be attributed to having the best-scoring offense in the NFL and their defense leading the NFL in takeaways and sacks.

Sunday’s game will be challenging for the Bears and likely won’t be the game that ends the losing streak. With a 6-0 record in away games, some might say Philly is due for a loss. But here are three reasons to be concerned when the Bears play the Eagles in Week 15.

The Eagles' rushing attack is one of the best in NFL

Philadelphia is the second-best rushing offense in the NFL behind Chicago. The Eagles average 162.2 rushing yards per game, led by running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The effectiveness of the run game has kept Philly in front of the chains most of the year. An interesting stat: Of the 932 plays run this season, only 15% have required the Eagles to gain 7-plus yards for a first down.

As a rushing defense, the Bears are one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 146.3 yards per game and ranking 27th.

Philadelphia's defense is one of the best in the NFL

The Eagles lead the NFL in interceptions with 15 and are the best defense in the league at ending opposing drives with a turnover 18% of the time. Conversely, Chicago is average at protecting the football. The Bears rank 18th, with their offensive drives ending in a turnover 12% of the time.

In addition to forcing turnovers, the Eagles have the most sacks in the NFL (49), led by linebacker Haason Reddick (10); and defensive linemen Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Fletcher Cox (30).

The Eagles’ combination of passing and rushing defense has turned Philadelphia into a top defense, allowing the second-fewest yards this season.

The Eagles are on a 4-game winning streak and are 6-0 on the road

While their road record hasn’t been the toughest at 29-45-3, the Eagles haven’t lost when playing away from Lincoln Financial Field. Philly is outscoring opponents 29-19 in road games this season and is coming off a 48-22 blowout of the New York Giants.

The Bears play better at home (2-5 at Soldier Field), but at 3-10 overall, it’s not a notable advantage. Sunday’s game against the Eagles will be challenging.

