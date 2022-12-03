3 causes for concern as the Bears face the Packers in Week 13

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will face their storied rival, the Green Bay Packers (4-8), on Sunday, and Chicago is hoping to end both a five-game losing streak this year and a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Green Bay is having a disappointing season after losing at home in the NFC divisional playoffs with an MVP-winning quarterback. This year was supposed to be one of the last few “good years” Green Bay had left with Aaron Rodgers to win another Super Bowl. But this year has been wasted.

The Bears’ current losing streak vs. the Packers is tied for the second longest. Chicago lost 10 in a row from 1994-1998. So the odds aren’t in their favor to break the streak. But, unfortunately, it could continue.

Any team can win on any given Sunday, but here are three reasons to be concerned when the Bears take on the Packers in Week 13.

Chicago is on a seven-game losing streak vs. Green Bay

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Bears have lost seven in a row to the Packers, and the games haven’t been close. During the losing streak, Chicago loses by an average of two scores per game, with Green Bay scoring 29 points per game compared to the Bears’ 16 points.

Honestly, the Bears haven’t won much against the Packers. Before falling into the current seven-game losing streak, Chicago was on a five-game losing streak from 2016-18. So it’s been tough sledding against Green Bay, and the Bears haven’t won consecutive games in the series since Brian Griese and Kyle Orton were the quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers "owns" the Bears

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Although he’s injured (nursing thumb and rib injuries) and having one of the worst years of his career, Rodgers is 23-5 all-time against Chicago. During his time as the quarterback in Green Bay, he’s never lost two games in a row to the Bears.

In his last five starts against Chicago, he’s completing 76% of his passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns per game. But, after watching Mike White turn in an all-star performance against a bad, injury-riddled Bears defense, Rodgers will likely turn back into the version of himself fans know and hate.

Green Bay has one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears have been unable to stop running teams this season, allowing 143.9 yards per game, which ranks 27th overall. When these two teams met in Week 2, Chicago allowed Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to combine for 193 rushing yards and a touchdown on 5.8 yards per carry.

The injuries are piling up for Green Bay. Jones and Dillon have been limited in practice this week with a shin and quad injury, but both will play on Sunday.

