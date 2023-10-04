3 causes for concern as the Bears face the Commanders in Week 5

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their Thursday night showdown against the Washington Commanders, unease surrounds the team.

Still reeling from a home defeat to the Denver Broncos, where they blew a 21-point lead in the second half, they now face the daunting task of battling Washington on the road. The team’s glaring issues, both on and off the field, only seem to amplify.

Here’s what’s concerning us as we head into Week 5:

1. Justin Fields: The Fumbling Phenom

There’s no doubt that Justin Fields is a remarkable talent, showcasing moments of sheer brilliance on the field. However, he tends to cough up the football in big moments. The Bears currently have the third most turnovers (8) in the league—a statistic they’d rather not be associated with. Fields’ record this season stands at five interceptions and, even more alarmingly, four fumbles.

Considering his crucial fumble against Denver, that translated into an opponent touchdown, he must maintain better ball control against the relentless Commanders.

2. The Bears' Vulnerable Offensive Line

Let’s be frank, the Bear’s offensive line this season has been a disaster. They’ve conceded 17 sacks; that makes them the third-worst pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL. And who are they up against this week? A superstar defensive line featuring Montez Sweat, Chase Young and company.

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will be excited. His defense is top 10 in sacks without relying heavily on the blitz. That’s bad news for the Bears’ already-shaky line.

3. Defense in Distress: Where is the Pressure?

While the Bears’ defense improved from last season, it remains unable to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Chicago ranks 30th in total pressures, fielding a toothless defense that doesn’t intimidate many quarterbacks. The Bears also have the fewest sacks (2) in the entire NFL.

After watching the second-half collapse against Denver, you have to wonder: can this defense hold its ground coming into a short week?

Summary

Anything can happen on any given Sunday (or Monday or Thursday, in this case), but for the past 14 weeks, it’s all but sure the Bears will lose. It seems Chicago is in for another rough ride this week, but loyal fans will continue to hope for a miracle, and the first win since Oct. 24, 2022. Let’s see if the Bears rise to the occasion.

