3 Cass Lake-Bena golfers qualify for Class A state meet

May 30—MCGREGOR — Cass Lake-Bena High School will be represented at the Class A state golf meet once again.

Three Panthers qualified for state on Wednesday at the Section 7A Championships. Senior Dominic Fairbanks punched his fourth ticket to state with an eight-place finish at Minnesota National Golf Club in Becker. He finished with a score of 167. Senior teammate Gaven Brown took 10th place with a score of 173. Fairbanks advanced through sections each of the last four years, while Brown qualified for the second consecutive spring.

Sophomore Aaliyah Larose punched her ticket on the girls side with a sixth-place finish. She's headed to state for the first time with a score of 204.

Both Section 7A Tournaments were two-day competitions. The Class A state meet begins on June 11 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. State participants will compete in two rounds on back-to-back days.