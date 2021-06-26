3 Cardinals snubbed from PFF’s best 50 players list

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins showed up at No. 17 on Pro Football Focus’ best 50 players in the NFL right now. He was the only Cardinals player to make the list.

However, three other players who should have been recognized failed to make the list.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and

LB Chandler Jones

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Maybe it is a case of out of sight, out of mind, but the man with the most sacks since he came into the league should be on the list. He had 19 in 2019 before getting one in five games.

S Budda Baker

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Baker was a Pro Bowler for the second year in a row and an All-Pro for the first time as a safety. He is recognized as one of the best safeties in the game. If Harrison Smith makes the cut, Baker should be there.

QB Kyler Murray

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Murray was recently ranked seventh among all quarterbacks. The most important position on the field only had six players included in the top 50. However, there are few players who make more of an impact. While he would come in after the top six quarterbacks who do make the list, are players like Bryce Callahan, who is a nice cornerback, a better player overall than Murray?

1

1

1

1