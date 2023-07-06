3 Cardinals players who could surprise you in 2023

Every offseason there are rankings and lists. We predict breakout players, players under pressure and who might get cut, traded or otherwise.

This is one of those lists.

This time, it is about players who might surprise with their play in 2023, which is different than breaking out or whatnot.

Whose production in 2023 might be better than expected?

LB Zaven Collins

Collins quietly had a pretty solid second season in 2022. BUt now he appears to be moving positions, getting to play from the edge.

He has the size, length and athleticism to be productive there. We will see what he has in terms of pass rushing moves.

But he might be better than expected at a new position.

WR Zach Pascal

Pascal was a free agent addition to the receiver room. His 15 catches last seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles will not impress many, and most of the talk is about how he blocks well and is a fierce special teams player.

However, he has two 600-yard seasons in his career and with no big-time receivers ahead of him on the depth chart (he is probably going to start the season as the No. 2 or No, 3 receiver), he could pull off another 600-yard season, which is more than most would expect from him this year.

LB Krys Barnes

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

With Isaiah Simmons moving to safety and Zaven Collins moving to the edge, there is an open job at inside linebacker next to Kyzir White. Barnes is the only guy in that position group with any extended experience in the NFL playing on defense. He had 80-plus tackles for each of his first two seasons in the league with the Green Bay Packers. If he wins that starting job, he could produce much more than anyone thought he would when he was signed.

