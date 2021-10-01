3 Cardinals O-linemen to be game-day decisions vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet released their final injury report of the week but eyes are on their offensive line. Two starters — tackle Kelvin Beachum and guard Justin Pugh — and their top backup, Justin Murray all are injured.

All are game-day decisions when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, said head coach Kliff Kingsbury, according to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban.

Beachum missed the last game with a rib injury. Pugh and Murray left the game last week with back injuries.

The Cardinals finished the game against the Jaguars with Max Garcia and Sean Harlow at guard. Josh Jones started at right tackle.

None of the three practiced at all Wednesday or Thursday this week and, according to Urban as well, Beachum was not on the field during the open portion of Friday’s practice. Murray and Pugh were.

With Beachum apparently not practicing at all this week, Josh Jone is likely to start at right tackle.

It will be more of a question of whether either Pugh or Murray can play.

Getting at least one back would be big. Jones can man tackle and then only one of the two positions would be manned by someone other than a regular.

If both can return, they will be in good shape to compete against a talented Rams defensive line.

