3 Cardinals injured in preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason schedule with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They came out of the game fairly healthy, but three players got hurt.

OL Rashaad Coward

Coward’s injury was the one mentioned by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. It appears to be a pectoral injury. He did not return to the game after exiting in the first half.

S Tae Daley

Daley injured himself on the Titans’ game-winning touchdown. Team reporter Darren Urban saw him after the game with a sling.

OL Josh Miles

There was no point in the game where it was clear Miles got hurt. However, Urban also saw him after the game in a walking boot.

