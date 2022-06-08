3 burning questions surrounding Chargers in 2022

After finishing coming up short of the playoffs, the Chargers are hoping to turn it around as they enter the new season.

After revamping the roster this offseason, there are still some questions surrounding Los Angeles heading into training camp that need to be answered in order for them to be contenders.

Let’s look at those three questions:

Who is going to start at right tackle?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers entered this offseason with the right side of the offensive line as one of their glaring concerns, as G Oday Aboushi was a free agent and T Bryan Bulaga was released.

The team addressed the interior with the selection of first-round pick Zion Johnson. General manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley said Johnson was drafted to be the starter at right guard. Matt Feiler will stay at left guard instead of changing his position to tackle. Sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer also has the versatility to play on the outside, but Staley said he sees him as a versatile interior option to start his career.

That leaves the question of right tackle. After passing up on the free agency pool and draft altogether, Los Angeles seems comfortable with Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton battling it out for the starting job. Norton’s poor play against the Raiders in the season finale last year showed he might not be reliable enough to be counted on as the long-term starter. Pipkins played well in his two starts in 2021, leaving hope that he could make the leap in his fourth season.

Can the defense carry the Chargers?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

To slow the high-octane offenses of the AFC West, having a stout defense is imperative. After finishing 26th in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA in 2021, Staley made the point to get better on that side of the ball by bringing in players that fit his scheme.

The reconstruction started with trading for former All-Pro Khalil Mack to complement Joey Bosa off the edge. From there, the free agency haul was highlighted with the addition of CB J.C. Jackson to strengthen the secondary that features elite S Derwin James and the young and talented CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Story continues

A big part of Los Angeles’ issues on defense was against the run, and DTs Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson were brought in to solve that. Other notable newcomers who are familiar with Staley’s system are CB Bryce Callahan and LB Troy Reeder.

The Chargers are hopeful with the additions along with returners who have a year under their belt in the system that it will lead to a better defense in 2022 and aid the high level of play from Justin Herbert.

Will L.A. feel the need for speed?

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have the dynamic WR duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who signed an extension this offseason. In addition, Josh Palmer made his presence known in his rookie campaign, and he is poised to take a leap. Further, newcomer Gerald Everett should be a factor in the passing game with his yard-after-catch prowess at tight end.

But the Bolts still lack a speedster who can get under Herbert’s moonshots downfield.

The most likely options on the roster are Jalen Guyton and new addition DeAndre Carter, who ran a 4.48 40 when he was going through the pre-draft process in 2015. While L.A. finished with one of the best offenses in the league a season ago, it put some limitations on how Herbert attacked the deep part of the field, and it also made them predictable.

1

1