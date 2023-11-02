3 burning questions Indiana basketball's first exhibition helped answer, and 3 it raised

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has played one exhibition game, with one more to come. Our early looks at Mike Woodson’s remade Hoosiers can answer some basic questions while raising more complex ones.

As the Hoosiers prepare for the second of two preseason games, this one Friday against Marian (6:30 p.m., BTN+), let’s consider three key lessons from the win over UIndy, and three questions that exhibition raised moving forward.

'Real coach Woody came out': Trailing at halftime, IU responds vs. UIndy

Insider: Mike Woodson's NBA past offered clues to what he wants in rosters. Now at IU, he has it.

WHAT WE LEARNED

Indiana’s length is real

Even a cursory glance at listed heights and wingspans would have told you this team had more length than a year ago. Seeing it in action is something else entirely.

In Woodson’s man-to-man setup, the sheer ground Indiana’s players can cover is going to create problems for opponents this season.

There will be mistakes, but the Hoosiers are also going to be able to gamble more than they could a year ago. Their collective quickness and reach will make recovering smoother, and their athletic ability makes closing out easier even from a collapsed position.

What will be interesting: trying to determine which mistakes are just that, and which are born of that willingness to take more chances. IU’s added reach will give the Hoosiers a lot more room for error at that end.

Chemistry still work in progress

No moment better encapsulated the still-growing comfort this new-look team needs to improve than one particular first-half fastbreak turnover.

The Hoosiers flooded down the floor in a 3-on-1, Xavier Johnson leading the break with Mackenzie Mgbako to his left. Mgbako, a talented 3-point shooter, drifted to the corner to his left, just as Johnson lofted what was intended to be an alley-oop for Mgbako to flush home.

Neither player did anything wrong, necessarily. The corner 3 is a sensible look for Mgbako there, and Johnson was right to anticipate a possible lob. It was just a moment to remind us these players are still working on that instinctive chemistry the best teams have, chemistry which will take time.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) dunks over University of Indianapolis' David Ejah (12) during the Indiana versus University of Indianapolis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

On the break

Speaking of transition offense … Indiana looked as good in that area, even in an exhibition, as it has perhaps in Woodson’s tenure.

Maybe a more articulate way to say the Hoosiers looked better drilled in the idea of points on the break. It’s one thing to get 2-on-1s or to capitalize on the occasional loose ball. IU ran with purpose and organization Sunday. It was clear, watching the Hoosiers, this was by design more than simply trying to push the pace when numbers are available.

And why not? Indiana will be longer and more athletic than most opponents, and it has the potential to develop strong guard depth as the winter wears on. This team ought to force its share of turnovers, and it should want to emphasize transition off those mistakes whenever possible.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

Who are the alphas?

It’s obviously not altogether common for any team to become so reliant on a two-man attack as Indiana was last season. Their skills and presence made Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis players the Hoosiers could not reasonably look away from, but not every offense is going to tilt so dramatically toward just two players.

This team looks unlikely to follow the trend. Already Sunday, we saw three Hoosiers (Kel’el Ware, Mgbako, Malik Reneau) score in double figures. None had more than 14 points. In total, five Hoosiers had at least eight.

There were moments in the first half when it looked like IU struggled knowing where the ball needed to go to break its offensive funk, in ways the Hoosiers never would have questioned last year. There were also moments in the second half where the collective talent on the floor made it look like Indiana was just too skilled and versatile to pigeonhole the offense into shutting down one or even two players.

Figuring out who needs the ball in crunch situations or how to feature players’ best attributes needs to come in time, and probably will. How this team squares its own offensive circle should be an interesting watch.

Indiana's Gabe Cupps (2) shoots during the Indiana versus University of Indianapolis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

3-point and free-throw shooting

This has been done to death for years, so we won’t labor the point much here.

Indiana shot 10 3s Sunday. That is a very low number in the modern game. The Hoosiers were a combined 14-of-30 from the 3-point and free-throw lines, and 11-of-20 from the stripe alone. Those are low numbers in any context.

This is a familiar refrain, but it needs repeated again: IU has to be better in these areas to make its own life easier offensively. Maybe not streets better, but better than, admittedly, this small-sample return.

How deep is deep?

We’re reserving these questions for what we might learn more about Friday against Marian, so let’s leave the high-major tests to one side for a moment.

Woodson said Sunday he thinks his team can legitimate run 9-10 players deep this winter. He’s said that before. His rotations have often wound up trimmed to 7-8 by the business end of the season.

In this way, Woodson is no different from every coach who says things in November that don’t come true in March. But a longtime NBA coach might have more comfort testing that depth than most.

Jakai Newton and Kaleb Banks sat out the UIndy win through injury. Payton Sparks hobbled off in that game, and while Woodson said Sparks should be OK, why risk him in an exhibition?

That leaves nine scholarship players in the rotation. Do we see more assertiveness from CJ Gunn? Can Anthony Walker expand on a promising Assembly Hall debut? Where do Anthony Leal and Gabe Cupps fit in the long-term guard rotation?

Woodson says he wants depth. These games are his best chance to test it.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball burning questions after UIndy ahead of Marian exhibition