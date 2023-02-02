3 Browns trade targets from the Buccaneers after Tom Brady’s retirement

For the second time, Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many are wondering if this is the beginning of a rebuild for Tampa and if so the Cleveland Browns could be buyers. They are in the need of both veteran players and more talent with eight draft picks in this year’s draft.

Though the team isn’t likely to trade for any massive contracts they could still make some moves if they feel the price is right. A look at three players that I believe the Browns could try and target if the Buccaneers become sellers this offseason.

Russell Gage, Wide Receiver

Browns Tom Brady Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns need a legitimate slot receiver and a player who can stretch the field vertically and that’s exactly what Russell Gage can bring. Gage suffered a neck injury and concussion in the playoffs but assuming he is healthy he is one of the best vertical threats that could be on the market this offseason.

The contract could be a reason to be wary but his production and ability would make this team more explosive. Adding Gage to the slot with Cooper and Peoples-Jones on the outside would be a great trio for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cameron Brate, Tight End

Browns Tom Brady Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns need to find more production outside of David Njoku at tight end and Cameron Brate would be a great complimentary piece. He doesn’t bring elite stats or talent but he is a veteran that is reliable in the red zone and a willing blocker.

The contract isn’t a bad one for the team and likely wouldn’t cost much in terms of compensation for the trade. Brate would raise the basement of the tight end room though not by much.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Edge Rusher

Browns Tom Brady Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I was very high on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka when he was coming out of Washington in the 2021 draft. The team might not be willing to trade the former first-round pick but if they are the Browns should jump on it.

Story continues

Tryon-Shoyinka is an incredibly explosive player off the line of scrimmage with good flexibility and hand placement. He has lined up both with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up rusher and he would fit in great in Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire