3 Browns players with the most to gain in training camp

Training camp practices kick off this week and the return of Cleveland Browns football is officially here. The team will head to The Greenbrier in West Virginia to start camp as they open a week earlier due to playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Jets on August third.

The Browns have added a ton of talent especially on the defensive line and in the wide receiver rooms. There are questions surrounding the defensive tackle room specifically with the preseason and training camp being perfect times for players to prove themselves.

Let’s take a look at the three players that I believe have the most to gain during training camp.

Alex Wright, DE

Browns

I have written about it previously, but Alex Wright has a good chance to be part of the solution at defensive tackle. He has the size and frame mixed with impressive athleticism to be a successful player on the inside. He will still get plenty of time as an edge rusher as well but he has a great opportunity in training camp and the preseason.

If he goes out and shows he can live at both positions and show the team he can contribute he could set himself up for a bigger role in 2023. He struggled on the outside often as a rookie who just wasn’t ready. But with Jim Schwartz now in town, he could really mold the raw traits to make Wright an impressive player.

Maurice Hurst, DT

Browns

General manager Andrew Berry loves adding high-upside players who may still have another step to take. Maurice Hurst is the perfect example of that as a guy who has just had the last few years of his career ruined due to injury. And now with Perrion Winfrey getting cut before training camp, Hurst’s opportunity is even bigger.

If you go back and watch Hurst early in his career before the injuries, you see a relentless pass rusher that can get off the ball quickly and pressure the quarterback. If he stays healthy and plays to his ability in camp he will likely snag a roster spot on the final 53-man roster.

Jaelon Darden, WR

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jaelon Darden is one of the more interesting players heading into training camp, with return experience and plenty of explosiveness as a wide receiver. The team will keep at least six wide receivers, and with the offense likely turning to a more pass-happy offense they could keep seven. Former All-Pro return Jakeem Grant is coming back from an Achilles while nearing the age of 30, so Darden could give him a run for his money.

If the team wants a guy that has upside and can give quality returns, Darden just makes too much sense. Especially with him being only 24 years old. We will see how this plays out but Darden, like Hurst, has a great shot at earning a roster spot in camp.

