3 Browns named to Touchdown Wire’s All-Preseason Team

The preseason has come to a close, and the Cleveland Browns have now also cut their roster down to 53 players. The four exhibition games the team played, however, were quite eye-opening to the team as players like rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped up to the occasion. As a result, the Browns felt comfortable trading backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals and giving his job to the rookie gunslinger.

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey also broke down the preseason play, naming his All-Preseason Team based on the play of those around the league who stood out. Overall, three players from the Browns made this standout list (two of which have been cut, however) for their performances this offseason as they look to make a statement around the league.

Here are the three Browns players who made Bailey’s All-Preseason Team and what the Touchdown Wire writer had to say about them.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

“He is America’s quarterback. After starting camp as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, the man the kids all “DTR” is now the backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson after a masterful preseason. He finished fourth in yards per attempt amongst quarterbacks with at least 43 dropbacks, per PFF. He also had the fifth most yards amongst quarterbacks in the midst of becoming the talk of the preseason. A great success story from a quarterback who made August football very fun to watch.”

WR Austin Watkins Jr. (cut)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

“Watkins had an amazing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, catching seven passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. At the time of writing, he leads all receivers in catches through the preseason, and has shown the ability to win downfield. Don’t be shocked if we hear his name called on a few occasions through the fall in Cleveland.”

OG Michael Dunn (cut but expected back)

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Another Cleveland Brown, and for good reason because Dunn was a menace over the last month. He showed consistent ability to pull and get to the second level. An athlete in space clearing the path for ball carriers is all you could ask for in a guard, and Dunn showcased that ability.”

