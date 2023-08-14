3 Browns, 1 former Clevelander named Secret Superstars of preseason Week 1

The rookies from the 2023 NFL draft class have been standing out for the Cleveland Browns thus far through training camp and the preseason. The notable headliners are fifth round quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and fourth round offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

And it has not gone unnoticed by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. Both players, including a third member of the Browns’ rookie class were named as Secret Superstars from the preseason Week 1 action. A former Browns starter made the cut as well as he debuted with his new team.

Take a look at what Farrar had to say about the likes of Thompson-Robinson, Jones, and more!

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

“Through his five seasons at UCLA, DTR was known for big plays with the occasional head-scratching decision, so it’s been nice to see his streamlined process in the NFL. He completed all three attempts of 10-19 air yards against Washington, and on this 14-yard pass to tight end Thomas Greaney, he did a nice job of waiting for the crosser to develop and throwing with good timing.”

OT Dawand Jones

“There were concerns based on his college tape regarding Jones’ ability to handle speed and stunts on the outside at his size, but through the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, and Friday’s game against the Commanders, Jones has surprised the naysayers. He’s allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and one quarterback hurry in 79 pass-blocking reps, and as you’d expect from a guy his size, he’s been an asset in the run game.”

S Ronnie Hickman

“Hickman went undrafted despite the fact that in 2022, for the Ohio State Buckeyes, he allowed just 13 catches on 30 targets for 107 yards, 58 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 39.2. There’s no accounting for taste, I guess. In any event, the Browns signed Hickman as a free agent, and Hickman responded in his first NFL game against the Commanders on Friday by picking off two passes — one from Jacoby Brissett, and one from Jake Fromm. In both cases, Hickman patrolled the deep third in ways that NFL teams generally find attractive.”

OL Hjalte Froholdt

“Last season was pretty rough for Froholdt, as he allowed seven sacks on the Browns’ offensive line — though four of them came when he was filling in at right guard… Nonetheless, Froholdt seemed to know what he was doing when the Cardinals squared off against the Broncos on Thursday night, and he just plastered cornerback Damarri Mathis on this screen pass… Froholdt also demolished Broncos (and former Cardinals) defensive lineman Zach Allen, one of the NFL’s better and more underrated interior disruptors.”

